Strong Winds Tear Roof Off Prison In Nebraska

Powerful winds tore through the roof of a prison in Lincoln, Nebraska. The severe weather destroyed the Nebraska State Penitentiary roof over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

Wind Storm Demolishes Nebraska Prison Roof

The majority of the damage happened just after 5 AM local time on Saturday, reported the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Security footage captured the shocking moment the strong wind gusts ripped off the roofs of two dormitory-type housing units.

Luckily, nobody was injured during the severe storm. They have also relocated individuals who were residing in the damaged housing units. Officials reported that this impacted 387 incarcerated individuals.

The video shows two different camera angles. One was from the front of the facility, showing the extensive roof chunks flying off. Then it had the view from the housing unit’s front door.

You could see the devastation as if you were standing right in front of it. Some of the debris even crushed the wired fencing in front of the unit.

Director Rob Jeffreys spoke about the extensive roof damage in a news release. “In corrections, we train for the unexpected,” said Jeffreys. “The team at NSP and across NDCS came together quickly and immediately worked to make sure everyone was safe during and after this natural disaster.”

Jeffreys went on to explain how many staff members helped out during the emergency. “While many of our staff were facing damage to their own homes, they still showed up to keep their teammates, the population and Nebraska safe,” he said. “This weekend was a testament to the team’s commitment to the NDCS mission: Keep people safe.”

Staff members managed to move 250 prisoners to the gym and any other available facilities. The other 137 were relocated to other prisons. Some were at gyms at the Omaha Correctional Center, others at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Amid the severe storms rolling through Nebraska, the National Weather Service warned residents of pea-sized hail and possible 80 mph winds. The rest of the weekend experienced further thunderstorms and wind with additional warnings of flooding.