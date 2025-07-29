midwest-storms-lead-to-knee-deep-flooding-at-cedar-point

The majority of America’s Roller Coaster, Cedar Point, was underwater after Midwest storms hit the amusement park.

According to local media outlet Fox 8, the stormy weather arrived around 4:30 p.m. Monday, leaving knee-deep flooding in Cedar Point, as well as its parking lots.

“I walked down the boardwalk to get a video of lightning in the distance, and within 60 seconds, it started pouring to where I couldn’t see anything,” one guest shared. “And tree limbs started flying off trees.”

She also pointed out that children were paddleboarding in the parking lot after the storm passed. Other Cedar Point guests were seen swimming on the Midway section of the park.

A spokesperson for Cedar Point released a statement about the flooding. “There were a few areas of the peninsula with higher levels of water due to rain,” the spokesperson stated. “But they tend to recede shortly after storms.”

A flash flood warning was in effect at the time of the storm.

Cedar Point Guests Take to TikTok With Videos of the Flooded Amusement Park

Many Cedar Point guests still at the park took pictures of the storm’s aftermath.

“Cedar Point’s parking lot is completely flooded,” one TikTok user shared in a video. “There are people like in deep, deep water trudging through this.”

As the rain continued to fall, the TikTok user said a nearby Cedar Point employee told him that he had never seen this level of flooding before. “The midway is probably flooded quite a bit,” the TikTok user continued, quoting the employee. “He said if it’s this deep here, the Midway is probably four or five deep, he’s hearing.”

“So, that’s insane,” the TikTok user pointed out. “Honestly, a flash flood warning just came across my phone for this area, too. Great. Cedar Point is soaked.”

The TikTok user then moved his phone around to record other Cedar Point guests trying to walk through the water in the parking lot. He also observed multiple cars trying to drive through the flooded areas.

“We got a Kia going through the water,” the TikToker said. “Don’t know if that’s an EV or not.”

The vehicle managed to get through deep water before stopping in front of the TikToker. It then backed up and went through the water once again.