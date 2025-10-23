Strong Wind Gusts Blow Woman Into Oncoming Traffic In Terrifying Moment

The Big Bad Wolf was apparently huffing and puffing down in New Zealand. Strong wind gusts blew across the country and in one terrifying incident knocked a woman into oncoming traffic.

Videos by Suggest

According to New York Post, New Zealand has been dealing with gale force winds. They’ve been so strong that they can knock down a grown womann apparently. Justin Ashworth captured the insane moment on his dashcam on Tuesday.

In the video, the weather is whipping tree branches and even traffic lights around. A pedestrian is doing her best to stay upright and approach the crosswalk of a busy intersection.

But strong winds suddenly pushed the woman straight forward into oncoming traffic. It also blew her belongings away in what must have felt like a wallop. Fortunately, we’re not writing about a traffic related death.

Both a Toyota Prius and a VW Golf managed to stop before they hit the unfortunate woman. But the wind gusts could have quickly turned this scenario into one from Final Destination.

Strong Wind Gusts In The Country

The incident comes after New Zealand MetService decleared a strong red warning for the country. Speeds have reached 87 mph in some parts, indicating a “severe threat to life from flying items and falling trees.”

“Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply,” the organization wrote online.

As you can imagine, the organization is advising against going outside. It also advised residents to stay away from large trees incase the storm system uprooted one of them. Falling trees can be extremely deadly.

New Zealand experienced that firsthand on Wednesday when a tree branch hit a man. Sadly, he passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital after the wind gusts caused part of the tree to hit him.

The storm system isn’t helped by sweltering heat in the region. In Australia, some parts reached the hottest October ever recorded. All of that creates the perfect conditions for some terrible storms in the region.

Authorities urge people to “take care in the current weather conditions.”

I