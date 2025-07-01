Wind Turbine Crashes Across Busy Interstate In Maryland

A wind turbine crashed across a busy highway in Maryland on Monday, injuring one individual, WJLA reported. The wild accident that happened around 5 AM on Interstate 70 in Washington County was caught on video.

The Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to the incident on westbound I-70 at Exit 26. The investigation discovered that a tractor-trailer carrying a windmill traveling west had the blade come loose. It fell over the center median and crossed into the eastbound lanes, injuring one vehicle occupant.

By 8 AM, emergency teams managed to remove the wind turbine blade from the highway. First responders transferred the wounded individual via ambulance to Meritus Medical Center. Luckily, they sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Fox News Digital received a statement from Maryland State Highway Administration that explained the situation further. “At approximately 5:30 a.m., a tractor trailer traveling westbound on I-70 was pulling a wind turbine blade that struck the guardrail causing the blade to go partially into the eastbound lanes,” it read. “The blade was then clipped by a tractor trailer traveling eastbound.”

The crash understandably caused significant delays during the morning commute, according to AccuWeather. It resulted in all westbound lanes on the I-70 and I-81 closing, as well as two eastbound lanes.

Video footage showed how emergency crews extracted the blade carefully off the interstate. “Heavy tow crews were able to back the truck up after the guardrail was cut out and get the trailer back onto the westbound lanes,” the statement continued. “The entire unit was then driven up to I-70 west of Md. Rt. 63 and parked on the wide shoulder.”

So far, the authorities haven’t made any charges due to the accident. The large blade only minorly injuring one person was the best-case scenario. Something that large could’ve resulted in further injuries, and possibly a death. AccuWeather estimated that the blade might have been over 100 feet long.