‘Street Outlaws’ Star Lizzy Musi Dead at 33, Cause of Death Revealed

Lizzy Musi, best known for being a driver on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, has died. She was 33 years old.

Musi died following a bout with stage 4 breast cancer. Her father, Pat Musi, confirmed the cause of her death in a statement on Facebook. He stated that Musi passed while “surrounded by her family” and “in the comfort of her own home.”

Pat Musi’s statement claimed that more details about her passing would come at a later time.

“Surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25 pm tonight,” the statement began. “Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lizzy Musi. A talented and dedicated drag racer, an exceptional person, and a role model to all in the motorsports industry and community. We at JEGS extend our condolences to the Musi family. pic.twitter.com/VAbn9zVIA6 — JEGS Performance (@JEGSPerformance) June 28, 2024

JEGS Performance also released a statement on Musi’s tragic passing on X (formerly Twitter).

Lizzy Musi was also in a relationship with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeffrey Earnhardt. He has not yet commented on her passing.