Strangers Form Human Chain To Save Couple From SUV Before It Fell Off Ledge

A group of strangers came together to form a human chain and save a couple from plummeting to their deaths. They were trapped in a SUV on the edge of a cliff.

The incident happened on Christmas Day in Northern California. The couple got the gift of life thanks to some strangers coming together to save them and their two dogs. They had been travelin along U.S. Route 50.

On Christmas, the area were under the effects of a winter storm, and it made the mountain road very dangerous. The SUV spun out of control and crashed off the road. It hung on the edge of the slope with a hundred foot drop below. According to Good Morning America, Air Force Staff Sgt. Ruben Tala sprang into action.

Human Chain Formed

“When I saw the car spin out, I thought about my wife and my daughter,” Tala told KCRA. “What if there’s a family in that car? Somebody has to help. The only thing I had in mind is to rescue those passengers.”

Tala went to work trying to save the couple and yelled for help from other strangers.

“When I assessed the situation, I saw, ‘I’ve got to get the car stabilized first before extracting the passengers for safety,’ ” he said to GMA.

He also added, “I yelled, ‘Do you have any rope? I need some rope,.’ “One guy ran back to his truck and gave me a rope. The other three guys, they were holding my hands, trying to keep the car from moving.”

The strangers came together to form a human chain to stop the SUV from shifting as the couple got out.

“One wrong move, he can be with that car tumbling all the way down the slope,” Tala’s wife, Yvette Bañares-Tala, told KCRA.

The group managed to save the couple from the SUV thanks to the human chain.

“The driver is really thankful,” Tala said. “His wife was still in a state of shock at that time. She was holding her two dogs.”