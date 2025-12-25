Costco 2025 Christmas Day Hours, Explained

Costco might be the perfect place for a last-minute Christmas dash. Where else can you grab a 10-pound ham, a diamond necklace, and a new laptop, all while enjoying a $1.50 hot dog?

But will the wholesaler be open on Christmas Day? Here’s what you need to know before you go. Costco is famous for holiday closures. Just don’t mix up Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours—nobody wants a wasted trip or an overcrowded warehouse adventure…

So Is Costco’s Open Christmas Day or Not?!

No, you won’t be making a Costco run on Christmas Day. Every single Costco warehouse across the nation shuts its doors on December 25—no exceptions, no last-minute dashes for oversized cookie trays or bargain batteries. It’s a sacred day off for employees, so plan ahead and stock up, because those massive aisles will be as silent as the night.

Because hours can vary by location, it’s a good idea to check the warehouse locator on Costco’s website or app before you go.

What to Remember for Next Year

So for next year, remember: Yes, Costco is indeed open on Christmas Eve, but it’s not business as usual. The warehouses operate on reduced hours, so you’ll have a smaller window to snag that giant wheel of cheese. Timing is everything if you want to beat the holiday stampede.

Costco closes at 5 p.m. sharp on Christmas Eve—no exceptions. Most locations open at 10 a.m., though some might let Executive members in as early as 9 a.m.

The moral of the story? If you’re relying on Costco for your holiday feast or last-minute gifts, you should’ve gotten your shopping done before the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. A quick check of your local warehouse’s hours will save you from a very hangry holiday meltdown.