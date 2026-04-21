Burger King Unveils ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Limited-Time Menu

This is the way… to Burger King. The fast-food chain is celebrating Star Wars Day (May the 4th) with new Mandalorian and Grogu meals for adults and the baby Yodas in their lives.

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First up for the grown-ups (or Jedi Masters, if you prefer) is a menu from a galaxy far, far away. It includes the BBQ Bounty Whopper, Grogu’s Blue Cookie Shake, Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fries, and Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots. Grabbing the bundle also gets you one of four collectible cups, a Bounty Box, and even some special crowns to declare your rule over the fast-food empire.

“Star Wars has shaped generations of fans, and as we head into the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, we saw an opportunity to bring that excitement straight into our restaurants,” Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King U.S. & Canada, said in a press release. “From themed packaging to bold, flavor-forward menu items, this is our way of celebrating an iconic new film with the iconic flame-grilled taste only Burger King can deliver.”

The Details of Burger King’s ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Limited-Time Menu

The BBQ Bounty Whopper features a flame-grilled ¼ lb. beef patty loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and smothered in a creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce. It also comes in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy’s most legendary bounty hunter.

To complete your mission, you’ll also need the proper fuel. Sip on Grogu’s Blue Cookie Shake, a hyperspace swirl of soft serve and blue sugar cookie syrup, topped with Grogu’s favorite blue cookies. For something more savory, grab Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fries—crispy white meat chicken fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic. Or, join the dark side with Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots, perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar, fluffy potatoes, and ranch seasoning.

Burger King® Launches Out of This Galaxy Limited-Time Menu Inspired by the Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Movie – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Meanwhile, the younglings aren’t left out of the bounty hunt. Starting April 28, the new King Jr. meal includes one of eight collectible Mandalorian and Grogu toys, served in a special box. Choose between a hamburger or 4-piece nuggets, with a side of apple sauce and kid-sized fries. To drink, your little one can pick either milk or apple juice.

Jan Coleman, a VP at Disney, said the partnership is all about “bringing generations of fans together.” She feels Burger King’s “‘Have It Your Way’ spirit” makes them the “perfect brand” for the job, offering fans a “fun and delicious way to connect” with the galaxy far, far away.

So, this May the 4th, have it your way in a galaxy not so far, far away.