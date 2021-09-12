The Story Behind Jennifer Aniston’s Two Tattoos



Jennifer Aniston‘s stunning looks and seemingly ageless body are two physical traits the media pays the most attention to. However, the Friends star’s tattoos are often overlooked, partially because of how small they are. Currently, Aniston only has two pieces of ink (that we know of). But the meaning behind her tattoos carries a special meaning. Suggest investigates the story further.

What Do Jennifer Anistons Tattoos Mean?

As it stands, the media can only confirm that Aniston has two tattoos. One tattoo on her right foot reads “Norman,” while the other can be seen on her wrist and says “11 11.” Although the style of the ink varies between each piece, they both make reference to a loss Aniston endured. In 2011, Aniston’s dog passed away, and she decided to pay tribute to him with a couple of tattoos.

The actress’s first tattoo is etched on the inside of her right foot and reads “Norman” in a delicate cursive print. After Aniston’s dog Norman passed away, she wanted to always remember him, and getting a tattoo is certainly the way to do so. Aniston and her corgi-terrier mix were quite close, and now she’ll always be able to keep him close.

The second tattoo reads “11 11” and is inked onto Aniston’s left wrist. In fact, Jennifer Aniston shares the tattoo with her best friend, fellow actress Andrea Bendewald. The two originally flaunted their matching ink in an Instagram post, and fans immediately became obsessed. According to People, Aniston got “11 11” tattooed because it’s both her birthday (February 11) as well as the year her dog Norman passed away (2011).

Jennifer Aniston In The Recent Media

Lately, Jennifer Aniston hasn’t been shy about flaunting her ageless figure. In fact, in a recent photoshoot for InStyle, Aniston’s cover photo nearly broke the internet when she revealed it on her Instagram. In said photo, Aniston reveals her insanely toned legs in a sleek all white outfit. By the picture alone, you would never guess the actress is 52 years of age. Aniston also showcased other photos from the shoot that are included in the magazine.

Another aspect of Aniston’s life earning her some well-deserved positive attention is the second season of her new TV series, The Morning Show. Aniston and fellow star Reese Witherspoon recently began filming the highly anticipated second season of The Morning Show that fans are itching to watch. The AppleTV+ original series has received overwhelming praise for its first seasons. The second is expected to deliver the same level of recognition.