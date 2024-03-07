Steve Lawrence, Actor and Grammy Winner, Dead at 88

It’s a sad day for music and television. Steve Lawrence has died at age 88. The actor and singer filled many roles throughout his career. He appeared in countless film and television and also night clubs.

Lawrence passed away following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. His publicist confirmed his passing to the Hollywood Reporter in an announcement. Lawrence starred with his wife Eydie Gorme as an act. The two toured throughout the decades, earning rave reviews from a legion of fans.

Lawrence first met his future wife while doing singing demos at the Brill Building in New York City. He passed an acquaintance Bob Manning and Eydie as they were leaving. “Bob said, ‘I want you to meet Eydie Gormé,’ ” Lawrence recalled in a 2014 interview. “She had her hair in a ponytail, and her ponytail hit me in my face.”

Eydie passed away in 2013 with one of their last tours being in 2009. His son reflected on his legacy.

“My Dad was an inspiration to so many people,” his son, David Lawrence, said in a statement. “But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife. I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come.”

Steve Lawrence Always Loved Music

Music has always been a part of Lawrence’s foundation. He got his start singing in synagogue choirs. However, it took Frank Sinatra to set him on his path. Listening to the record, he realized he wanted to be a singer.

Years later, Lawrence ended up in Sinatra’s circle, playing as an opener for Sinatra on his Diamond Jubilee World Tour.

“I must’ve been 15 years old when I heard him. I think I knew [then] what I wanted to do with the rest of my musical life,” he said. “His influence — not only on me, but everyone who came after him — was so indelible, so powerful.”

Lawrence ended up in the singing industry after a talent competition on Arthur Godfrey’s CBS show. He ended up signing with King Records before he was fully an adult.

“It didn’t attract me as much,” Lawrence once said. “I grew up in a time period when music was written by Irving Berlin and Cole Porter and George and Ira Gershwin and Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and Sammy Cahn and Julie Stein. Those people, I related to — what they were writing — because it was much more melodic.”

The rest as they say was history.