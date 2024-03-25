steve-harvey-shares-hilarious-advice-for-potential-game-show-host-travis-kelce

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is expanding the realm of his stardom. The three-time Super Bowl Champion is in talks to become the next host of Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader on Amazon Prime.

With Kelce preparing to embark on a new career Steve Harvey, the host of Family Feud had some keen advice for the star tight end. “Well, all I can tell Travis Kelce is be careful, because you might not be smarter than a fifth grader,” Harvey told US Weekly.

“The reason I’ve survived so long on Family Feud is I know I’m not smarter than the contestants. I just wait on you to make your own blunder, and then I capitalize on that.”

Steve Harvey Offers Sound Advice to Travis Kelce

Kelce’s show will have an entirely different spin than Feud because he will be working with kids. But Harvey has experience working with younger contestants as the former host of “Little Big Shots.”

Harvey says the most important thing to practice while working with kids is to be humble. “If you’re going to work with kids, though, you got to humble yourself, man,” he said.

“And you got to let ’em win the joke. You got to let them win the joke because if you outshine the kids, you won’t be on TV long.”

“I think being gracious is key to being a host,” Harvey continued. “You got to make people feel warm and feel welcome. And at the same time, I’m one of the few hosts on game shows that uses humor constantly. I constantly use humor, and that’s my secret.”

Travis As TV Host Not Sure Thing Yet

Travis Kelce already has some experience in the role of talk show host. He and his brother Jason Kelce host a weekly podcast named ‘New Heights’ covering a variety of topics.

But although Kelce has the experience factor on his side, nothing is imminent yet. Talks of Kelce hosting the show are still in the preliminary stages, the deal has yet to close.

Reportedly, the finalization of the deal depends on Travis Kelce’s availability, given that he seemingly has no plans of hanging up his football cleats anytime soon.