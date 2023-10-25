Steve Harvey Posts Rare Photos Of His Family And Rarely Seen Son Wynton, Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Despite infidelity rumors surrounding Steve Harvey, the star was recently spotted posing with his wedding ring on.

Family Feud host Steve Harvey posed with his wife Marjorie, adoptive daughter Lori, and rarely-seen son Wynton at The Grio Awards.

Harvey posted images from the event on Instagram, simply captioning the carousel post, “The Grio Awards”

In the first image, the game show host posed solo in a sparkling black suit.

Instagram

On the second slide of the post, Harvey uploaded a short video of his family posing for the cameras.

In the video, Marjorie, 59, is captured wearing a gorgeous white dress featuring an unconventional black tie. The couple’s daughter Lori, 26, matches her mother wearing a black pinstripe suit and tie. Wynton, 26, is seen rocking a black suit with a quilted black clutch.

Steve Harvey Addresses Cheating Rumors

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Steve addressed infidelity rumors surrounding his family back in August. At the time, his wife was rumored to have had an affair with Steve’s personal chef and bodyguard, William Freedman, aka Big Boom.

Before an episode of Family Feud, Steve took to the stage and shut down gossip before the show started.

As seen in a TikTok video shared by an audience member, Steve told the crowd, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine.”

He shrugged and continued, “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine.”

Shortly after, Marjorie shut down the accusations on her Instagram account.

She uploaded a photo with a website aptly titled, “How to Handle Being Lied About,” featuring a bible verse.

Instagram

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required,” Marjorie captioned the post.

She continued, “I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope.”