Steve Harvey’s Daughter Lori’s ‘Relationship Weight’ Diet Slammed By Experts

Lori Harvey’s Diet Controversy

Steve Harvey’s model daughter Lori has gone viral for all the wrong reasons over a recent TikTok video she uploaded. In the short video, Lori explains that she gained about 15 pounds after she started dating actor Michael B. Jordan, then went over the ways she lost the weight.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Lori Harvey attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Of the period where she put on the “relationship weight,” Lori described it as “horrible,” adding, “None of my clothes fit.” What’s controversial are the methods Lori used to drop the weight and achieve her current, very toned physique. She said that she limited herself to a maximum of 1,200 calories a day, which mostly consisted of “meat and veggies and minimal carbs.”

She also worked out five to six times a week, often twice in one day. She described an average day for her as going to pilates in the morning before running sprint intervals or hiking in the afternoon. A dietician, Tai Ibitoye, spoke with Insider and warned that this heavily restrictive diet and aggressive exercise regime carries a ton of danger.

The TikTok Video That Stirred Scandal

First of all, the dietician said, 1,200 calories in a day is not nearly enough food for an adult woman to consume, especially considering the amount of exercise she was performing during that time. According to studies, 1,200 calories a day is just under what the average 3-4-year-old requires.

Eating so little could put someone at risk of malnutrition, lethargy, headaches, and dizziness, plus so much more. “She is indirectly encouraging people who aspire to have a similar body weight or physique to adopt a diet regimen that is unsustainable and restrictive,” Ibitoye explained. It’s especially troubling since TikTok is home to a lot of younger users who might be influenced by their admiration for Lori to emulate her restrictive lifestyle without fully knowing the risks.

In the comments on the video, Lori seemed to sense the outrage forming and noted, “Before y’all start your sh*t this is what worked for me and MY body.. everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals.” Hopefully, there aren’t people who try to follow Lori’s diet without first heeding her warning that her methods are not intended for everyone.

