Sterling K. Brown’s Wife Popped Up On The Super Bowl Broadcast Hyping Her New Show

Everyone knows Sterling K. Brown as the star of This Is Us, but not everyone knows he married a successful actress in her own right. Ryan Michelle Bathe was front and center on Super Bowl Sunday thanks to her new show. Let’s take a look.

A Brief Recap

The story starts at Stanford University. Bathe and Brown met as students where they starred in plays together. The two wed in 2007, and have both embarked on successful careers in television. Sometimes those careers intersect.

Before he was Randall Pearson, Brown was perhaps best known for his role on Army Wives. He played Dr. Roland Burton for seven seasons. In the show’s sixth season, he was joined by his real-life partner Bathe. She also was a recurring star in the first season of This is Us, but her timeline did not match with Brown’s. Even still, it must have been nice to stick around the same set for a while.

New Lead Role

Most of Bathe’s television career includes guest roles or leads in series that didn’t quite take off. In recent years, however, her luck has turned around She’s a regular on First Wives Club on BET now in its third season and All Rise on OWN. The success of these shows has helped Bathe land in a new NBC series. By extension, she was in a Super Bowl commercial and was interviewed during the pre-game show.

The Endgame is a heist show. NBC described it as “a pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller.” Bathe plays a socially outcast FBI agent determined to take down a criminal mastermind. Bathe is joined by Firefly star Morena Baccarin.

It Looks Decent

The show has some power behind it from its numerous executive producers, including the Vampire Diaries’ Julie Plec and Fast Five director Justin Lin. Jake Coburn is credited as a co-creator, and you may know that name from Arrow and Gossip Girl.

There’s no way of knowing how midseason shows will fare, but the trailer is promising. It’s unclear how many episodes have been ordered, but the first episode will air on February 21 on NBC, and on Peacock the next day.

More News From Suggest

Sterling K. Brown Admitted To His Wife Ryan Bathe That He Loves His Co-Star Susan Kelechi Watson

Why ‘This Is Us’ Is Ending

Does Josh Groban Have A Wife? Here’s The Skinny On His Relationships

From NXIVM To ‘Reacher’, Kristin Kreuk Is Back On The Small Screen