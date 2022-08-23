It’s No Surprise Sterling K. Brown Got Starstruck In The Presence Of One Of The Best Actresses Of All Time

Sterling K. Brown exploded in popularity thanks to American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and This is Us. His fame means more projects, accolades, and a chance to meet some very famous folks. Brown recently discussed the times he got to meet one of the greatest actresses to ever live.

Sterling K. Brown Gets Starstruck

The promotional tour for Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. is in full swing. Brown stars alongside Regina Hall in a comedy produced by Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya. The film arrives to theaters and Peacock on September 2.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Art Imitating Life On Season Two Of ‘The Flight Attendant’ After Divorce

Stopping by the Tonight Show, Brown discussed meeting the GOAT: Meryl Streep. The first time he met her was at the Public Theater in New York City. Brown doesn’t specify a year, but he did attend New York University around the turn of the millennium, so that would make the most sense. Streep was there for her own event, and Brown was in awe.

Acting the scene out, Brown explains, “​​I was just standing there like, ‘It’s Streep, y’all.’ And she’s just talking, being regular old Streep, and I’m like, ‘No, I can’t, I don’t know.” He was so starstruck, Brown says, “I couldn’t talk. I just lurked. I was weird. I was a creeper.”

Despite this lurking and two other chance meetings, Brown says he’s yet to be formally introduced to the Kramer vs. Kramer star. “I’m looking forward to somebody who knows both of us to hopefully give me an introduction,’ Brown says. Jimmy Fallon seemed to agree, saying, “I think you two will hit it off.”

Meryl Streep poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If you’re curious, Streep has visited the Tonight Show three times: once with Fallon in 2015, once with Jay Leno in 1998, and she even managed a show with Conan O’Brien during his all-too-brief stint in 2009. Streep generally prefers CBS programs, having gone on David Letterman’s Late Show six times, and Stephen Colbert’s show twice. Fallon presumably won’t be the man to introduce Brown to Streep.

Another Starstruck Moment

There’s actually footage of Sterling K. Brown getting starstruck in real-time. In 2018, Brown won the Golden Globe for This Is Us. Oprah Winfrey was there to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, so she sat in the front row. When Brown went up, tears in his eyes, the first he did was pay homage to Winfrey.

Winfrey smiled from the front row as he reverentially mentioned her name. He later sat down with Winfrey for an interview in 2021. Hopefully, he and Streep can sit down for a talk of their own some day.

More Stories From Suggest