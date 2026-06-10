Country Music Hall of Famer Dies From Heart and Kidney Failure: RIP to Bill Cody

Longtime WSM Radio host, Grand Ole Opry announcer, and Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame member Bill Cody has died.

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WSM Radio announced Cody’s death on social media on June 9. The news comes after the 67-year-old was placed in the ICU last week with heart and kidney failure.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend and beloved WSM voice, Bill Cody,” WSM’s post began.

“A singular presence on WSM-AM Nashville for more than three decades, Bill welcomed listeners each morning on Coffee, Country & Cody with a broad smile, a conversational ease, and an unerring ability to make both artists and audiences feel at home,” the post continued in part.

“Bill’s voice also became synonymous with the Grand Ole Opry, where he frequently served as host, including Opry Country Classics. His work extended across television and syndicated radio, bringing country music to audiences far beyond Nashville,” WSM added.

Cody, born Trent Clutts on December 16, 1958, in Huntsville, Alabama, began his career with WSM in 1994, with Charlie Daniels as his first in-studio guest. His impressive tenure with the station and the Grand Ole Opry led to his 2008 induction into the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame.

He also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame in 2024.

Bill Cody at his 2024 Music City Walk of Fame Induction ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

According to Variety, there are plans for his posthumous induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in late 2026.

Country Music Stars Pay Tribute to Bill Cody

Needless to say, the comments section of WSM Radio’s announcement of Cody’s passing is filled with tributes from country music’s biggest stars.

“Country Music has lost one of its pillars. Bill was just as important to the fabric of our music and city as any artist, songwriter, or musician. No one loved Country Music, its history, and its characters more than Bill Cody,” Dierks Bentley wrote.

Country legend Randy Travis added that Cody “will always be the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ in country music. We send prayers of strength and understanding to his family as they send their angel back home… thank you for sharing him with us for so many years.”

“My sweet friend! I’m so grateful that I got to see you and spend time with you yesterday,” Joe Dee Messina wrote. “You were always a safe place for me. I love you so much. 💜 I will miss you, for now. I find peace in knowing you had such a rich relationship with Jesus, and I will see you in the midst of God’s glory.”

“Bill was so precious and welcoming to me. What a gift he has been to our community,” Tennessee-based comedian Leanne Morgan added.

Kelsea Ballerini wrote that Cody was “the kindest and most genuine soul. A love for everyone. What a loss. You will be missed by many, Bill.”