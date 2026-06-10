‘Tonight Show’ Legend Reportedly Dies After Entering Hospice Care: John B. Williams Was 85

John B. Williams, an acclaimed bassist who played in the house bands for The Tonight Show and The Arsenio Hall Show, has reportedly passed away.

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A Facebook page dedicated to the late jazz great Nancy Wilson shared the sad news.

“Today, we remember and celebrate the life of the incomparable John B. Williams,” the June 6 post began. “John passed away yesterday, leaving behind a musical legacy that few can match and a reputation as one of the kindest, most humble souls to ever step onto a stage.”

“For more than twenty-five years, John was far more than Nancy Wilson’s bassist; John was one of her trusted musical anchors,” the post continued in part. “Nancy often joked that she did not read music and depended on the bass to help her find what she called “her spot.” Night after night, city after city, she found that spot with John. He was her guide, her foundation, and one of her beloved ‘gentlemen.'”

“The stage lights may have dimmed, but the groove, the grace, and the spirit of John B. Williams will live on forever,” the post concluded.

The post offered no further details on how they learned the sad news.

John B. Williams Recently Entered Hospice Care

The veteran musician’s reported death follows news that the 85-year-old entered hospice care last week. Williams’ wife, Jessica, told TMZ that her husband had recently fallen and required brain surgery for his injuries. She also told the outlet that Williams had dementia before the fall, but the accident “greatly accelerated its progression.”

Williams played several instruments as a teenager before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1960. After his service, he joined the Horace Silver Quintet, where the band’s leader introduced him to the bass. Williams later released several solo albums and played alongside legendary musicians like Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie.

For seven years, Williams was the house bassist on The Tonight Show during Johnny Carson’s era. He also made his mark on other classic TV shows, such as Sesame Street, where he shared bass duties with Robert Cranshaw. From 1989 to 1993, he was a member of The Posse, the house band for The Arsenio Hall Show.

In the Facebook post announcing Williams’ passing, it noted how Nancy Wilson “reflected on the musicians who stood beside her for decades, specifically naming John B. Williams and speaking of the comfort and confidence they gave her on stage. That trust was earned through years of friendship, loyalty, and extraordinary musicianship.”

In 2014, Williams released his most recent album, African Queen (A Tribute to Horace Silver).