‘High School Musical’ Star Engaged to Longtime Partner

A High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star is engaged to her longtime girlfriend, and she shared the big news on social media.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, actress Julia Lester said yes to writer Ilana Wolpert. The happy couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on June 9.



“I love you Ilana Lee Wolpert and I can’t wait to marry you🤍🌸,” Lester gushed in the caption, which accompanied a sweet photo dump of the beaming duo.



In a move straight out of a real-life high school musical, the photos captured the couple in a romantic embrace in front of a flowering rose bush. In some shots, Lester and Wolpert leaned their heads together, with the 26-year-old gently resting her hands on her now-fiancée’s face.

Another photo offered a close-up of their new hardware, with the couple layering their hands to show off the engagement rings.

Of course, High School Musical fam came out in the comments section to show their support of the upcoming nuptials.

“Congratulations, my friend,” OG High School Musical star KayCee Stroh gushed. “JUJIIIIIIIIIIII ❤️❤️🔥🔥,” Matt Cornett added. “OMG CONGRATULATIONS ANGELSSSS ❤️❤️❤️,” High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor Larry Saperstein chimed in.

Writer Ilana Wolpert and ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ star Julia Lester. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

According to PEOPLE, Lester, who has also starred in Broadway productions like Into the Woods and All Nighter, has been with Wolpert since 2022.

Of course, now it seems like they’re all in this together… for life