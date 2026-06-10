TV News Personality Dies of Cancer: RIP to Liz Bonis

Liz Bonis, a registered dietitian and longtime medical reporter for Cincinnati’s WKRC Local 12, has died of cancer.

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Bonis passed away at her home on April 30, three years after being diagnosed with colon cancer, WKRC Local 12 reported. She had worked at the station since 2002.

Following her cancer diagnosis in April 2023, Bonis underwent five surgeries and participated in six clinical trials. According to the station, she continued to work until her final days, reporting on new medical technology and cancer treatments.

“Even at the end of her life, she told no one about her fight. Instead, she reported vigorously on new medical technology and cancer treatments even as her options dwindled,” Local 12 recounted while sharing Bonis’ passing. “She chose instead to assist researchers and patients looking for solutions to others’ health challenges rather than focus on her own.”

Bonis “died like she lived, always determined to do the best she could on that day,” the station added.

Meteorologist Scott Dimmich took to X to pay tribute to Bonis to pay tribute in a heartfelt message. “Remembering my former coworker Liz Bonis today,” Dimmich wrote alongside photos of the duo at work.

Remembering my former coworker Liz Bonis today. Grateful for the time we worked together and the kindness she always shared. She was a hard-working professional and a genuinely kind presence. Rest in peace, Liz. pic.twitter.com/rxkDZoL07I — Scott Dimmich (@ScottDimmich) May 1, 2026

“Grateful for the time we worked together and the kindness she always shared. She was a hard-working professional and a genuinely kind presence. Rest in peace, Liz.”

She was preceded in death by her close colleague of 20 years and Local 12 photojournalist, James Harrison, who died in February. She is also preceded in death by her mother, Esther J. Bonis, her father, Col. Austin J. Bonis, and her brother, Peter, according to the station.