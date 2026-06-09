’60s Singer Who Went on to Be an Educator Dead at 88: RIP to Geoffrey Keating

Geoffrey Keating, a beloved educator who scored popular novelty songs in the 1960s as part of the Master Singers, has passed away.

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In an obituary published by The Guardian on May 29, Keating’s longtime wife, Helen, confirmed that he died at age 88. No other details of his death were provided.

Geoffrey Keating was a music director at several English schools, including Cheadle Hulme in Cheshire and Millfield in Somerset. His song arrangements and original compositions were often rearranged and performed by others.

Keating first made his mark as an arranger and composer in the mid 1960s. While working as an assistant director of music at Abingdon School, he and three colleagues formed the Master Singers. The group gained national fame by setting unlikely texts, like wrestling regulations and weather forecasts, to psalm chants.

Album art for the Master Singers’ record featuring “The Highway Code.”

Their quirky version of “The Highway Code” hit No. 22 on the UK charts in 1966, and their “Weather Forecast” song reached No. 45 that same year. His unique talent even caught the ear of Cliff Richard, who later asked Keating to arrange some Christmas songs.

Geoffrey Keating Wasn’t Born Into a Musical Family

Keating was born in Middlesbrough to Alfred, a policeman, and Grace (nee Taylor), a house servant. Despite his family not being musical, he showed promise as a singer by age eight. His parents paid for piano lessons, and at 13, he began playing the organ at his local church.

After leaving Acklam Hall grammar school, he secured a place to study music at Queen’s College, Oxford, but first had to complete two years of national service with the army at Catterick camp in North Yorkshire. He met his future wife, Helen, in the music faculty on the first day of their first term at Oxford, and they married in 1961. After his first job at Abingdon school, Keating became musical director at Clayesmore school in Dorset, then Cheadle Hulme, and finally Millfield, where he stayed for 17 years.

Later, Keating moved to Gatehouse of Fleet in Kirkcudbrightshire. There, he established the Solway Sinfonia, an orchestra for amateur and former professional musicians from around the Solway Firth, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year.

Meanwhile, outside of music, he was an avid sailing fan. Over his life, he owned 14 boats and taught many people to sail, including their son, Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, and their children, Hilary and Graham.