Comedian Dies in Car Crash: RIP to Janmole

Nigerian actor and comedian Adeshina Okiki Janmole, popularly known as Janmole, has died in a car accident.

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Fellow actor Akin Olaiya confirmed Janmole’s June 2 death by sharing a video from the accident scene. However, details about the collision are still limited.

“Inalilahi Wainalilahi Rojihuna. This is sad. Rest in peace, Adeshina Okiki Janmole,” Olaiya wrote alongside the devastating footage.

According to Vanguard, Bolaji Amusan (popularly known as Mr. Latin), President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), wrote, “May the soul of our departed colleague, Adesina Okiki Janmole, who tragically lost his life in an accident, rest in perfect peace.”

“May God grant his family, friends, and colleagues the strength and comfort to bear this irreparable loss. He will be greatly missed. Amen.”

The comedian’s death comes nearly four years after he survived a fire on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, an incident many believed he had narrowly escaped.

Janmole was a familiar face in the Yoruba movie industry, gaining recognition for his performances in films like Agunbaniro, Iyawo Asante, and Ogbon Inu, per Vanguard. In addition to acting, he had recently built a growing audience on social media through his TikTok content.

Adeshina Okiki Janmole was 49.