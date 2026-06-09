Raunchy Country Singer to Retire, Sets Farewell Tour

A country singer is calling it a day, but not before one last album, a farewell tour, and a new single that tells us exactly how he feels about it: “F— This Bar.”

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Wheeler Walker Jr., the delightfully filthy-mouthed country singer alter ego of comedian Ben Hoffman, is pulling out for good. His final album, aptly titled Pullin’ Out, arrives September 25, followed by the “Pullin’ Out: The Farewell Tour,” launching October 15.

“I can’t do this anymore,” the “I Like Smoking Pot” singer confessed in a statement. “Every song in Nashville is written by twelve idiots named Chase about trucks they don’t own and farms they never worked on.”

Walker Jr also lamented the state of country music, which currently boasts not at all embarrassing stars like the piano-tipping bad boy Morgan Wallen.

“I really don’t wanna be around when country music becomes fully AI, which sadly will be better than most of the crap they’re putting out now,” the “Redneck S—t” singer explained.

Wheeler Walker Jr. Gives Country Fans One Last Chance to Come Together on His Farewell Tour

Walker Jr. first burst onto the scene a decade ago. His 2016 debut album, Redneck S—, made him the first artist to simultaneously penetrate Billboard‘s Country and Comedy album charts.

He followed that success with Ol’ Wheeler, WW III, and Sex, Drugs & Country Music. Now, after years of coming deep inside the heart of country music, he’s decided 2027 will mark his final year, pulling out while his fans still crave his honky-tonk wares, promising they can all come together for one last explosive album and tour.

Photo Credit: David McClister

“The Pullin’ Out: The Farewell Tour” will see Wheeler Walker Jr. slinging his goods across cities, including Austin, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Seattle, plus several stops in Canada. Stamina willing, he’ll make his final performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2027. Tickets for the tour go on sale June 12.

In the meantime, fans eager for new Wheeler Jr. material can feast their ears on his latest single, “F— This Bar,” which he released all over the internet earlier this week. Hopefully, the new tune will be on every soulless celebrity-owned bar in Nashville ASAP…