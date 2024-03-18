‘Step By Step’ Cast Remembers Suzanne Somers at 90s Con Reunion

Nearly six months after Suzanne Somers passed away from breast cancer, her Step by Step co-stars remember her during ‘90s Con.

During the event, which was held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, Step by Step castmates Patrick Duffy, Staci Keanan, Angela Watson, Christine Lakin, Christopher Castile, Jason Marsden, and Sasha Mitchell reflected on Somers’ impact on their lives.

“Suzanne gave the most beautiful, thoughtful gifts,” Keanan shared, per PEOPLE. “And she was a person of immense style and glamour in her real life, and I will never forget [that] and I still have them. One Christmas, she gave me a pair of Prada, cashmere tights.”

“Okay, so it’s Prada. You know, fancy and everything. But beyond that, she was like, ‘These will keep you warm. And even if you have a long skirt, you could just wear these underneath to keep you warm.’ [It was] so sweet. She will be missed.”

Lakin then reflected on watching Suzanne Somers on television when she was younger. “I watched a lot of reruns growing up, so I knew Three’s Company. I didn’t know Dallas, sorry.”

Lakin also said that growing up with Somers and watching her as a woman, businesswoman, and a huge star was amazing.

“She was someone that made me think as a young female in Hollywood, you can be kind,” Lakin continued. “And you can be generous and you can be successful and all of those things don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

Lakin added, “She was so sweet and loving. Her heart was so big, and we really miss her.”

Jason Marsden Said He Once Got to ‘Smooch’ Suzanne Somers in a Blooper

Meanwhile, fellow Step by Step star Jason Marsden recalled getting to “smooch” Suzanne Somers during a blooper real. He also called her a “lovely, amazing, human being.”

Angela Watson went on to share a memory of her and Somers on the show. “For me, it was being able to do the mother-daughter reunion pageant,” Watson said. “Where we tap dance together and sang. … That was so amazing. Like, the highlight of my career

Suzanne Somers passed away just one day before her 77th birthday. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and had fought the disease numerous times during the past 20 years.

Her publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed the news. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” Hay shared in a statement.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”