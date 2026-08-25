‘Steel Magnolias’ Stars Julia Roberts and Sally Field Honor Dolly Parton With Perfect Tributes

Sally Field and Julia Roberts are paying tribute to their former co-star Dolly Parton after her shocking death.

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Field played M’Lynn Eatenton, mother to Robert’s tragic character Shelby Eatenton Latcherie. Parton played Truvy Jones, the small-town beautician. She runs her salon out of her home where the women gather and share parts of their lives.

Field shared a picture of herself, Parton, Roberts, and co-stars Olympia Dukakis and Shirley MacLaine from the time of filming on Instagram. In the picture, Field is holding her son Sam, who was born in 1987.

“If there are truly angels on earth, then we have just lost one. Dolly Parton,” she wrote. “There will never be another. I adored her with all my heart and will always cherish our time together. Forever. Rest in peace beautiful Dolly.”

Roberts shared a statement with Page Six, calling Parton “magical.”

“Dolly was a magical and joyous human. I hold knowing her as a treasure in my life. The sun has dimmed today,” she said.

Since Parton’s death, the wisdom she imparted on Roberts while making the film is coming back up. The film’s female cast appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show in 1989, and Roberts shared a moment from set that stuck with her.

She explained that while they were filming in Natchitoches, Louisiana, the temperature reached over 100 degrees, and sometimes, they had to wear heavy clothing that made the heat unbearable.

“Everybody had ice on their wrists doing the whole thing. Everybody was like, it’s hot, could I get some water? And Dolly never said anything.” Roberts shared. “And I finally, I just had to say, ‘Dolly, you’ve got a wig, and the wool, I mean, c’mon. It’s hot, sweat a little. Just say, I’m hot, you know? This is a drag.’”

That was when Parton inadvertently dropped a kernel of wisdom.

“When I was a little girl, I wanted to be famous, and I wanted to be rich, and now I’m both of these things, I’m not going to complain about it,” she said.

“I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to be quiet for the rest of the day.’ I’ve never forgotten it. And every time I go to complain, or just kind of moan, I always hear Dolly sitting on the porch and saying that, and it kinda keeps you quiet,” Roberts shared.