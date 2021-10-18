Steaming Your Hair Is The Latest Trend That Is Actually More Beneficial Than It Sounds

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Steam is pretty dang amazing. It releases wrinkles from clothes and can help prevent wrinkles on your face. You can steam veggies, leafy greens, and seafood for a healthy feast. Rumor has it, you can even steam your vagina, (we are not recommending that) but that’s a different article in itself.

This newest trend is dedicated to making your hair more manageable, shiny, and soft. Yep, steaming your hair is the newest trend.

What Is Hair Steaming?

Okay, so hair steaming treatments aren’t new. Hair steaming has been a staple in Black-owned salons for generations. It’s exactly what it sounds like; using steam on your hair to help hydrate and soften the hair. The steam opens up the hair follicle and helps it retain moisture, plus, it looks super relaxing.

So, what type of hair can benefit from steam treatments? Those with low porosity hair can benefit the most, but all hair types can get some benefit from the treatment. Especially hair that’s been over-processed, or is dry, damaged, and brittle.

Low Porosity Hair Type

Celebrity hairstylist Tiffany Mack told Shape, “Those who have low porosity hair benefit from [steam] because it helps open the hair shaft, which will help treatments penetrate best.” Low porosity hair characteristics include hair that tends to be straight, doesn’t get saturated easily, and takes a long time to dry. Products tend to sit on top of the hair, and oils build up quickly.

Low porosity hair actually repels moisture, and can at times look greasy. According to Hairstory, “Smoother cuticles allow your natural oils to travel effortlessly down the hair shaft and are absorbed gradually along the way; oils in conditioners may only contribute to a greasy situation.” Not a good look, but, steam treatments can help the conditioners actually penetrate the hair shaft, leaving the hair shinier, hydrated, and easier to style.

High Porosity Hair Type

It seems counterintuitive that low porosity hair would benefit more from the treatment when high porosity hair tends to be dryer and frizzier. Although high porosity hair tends to retain moisture easier because the hair shaft is open, it doesn’t stay that way for long.

High porosity hair characteristics include hair that tends to be curlier, frizzy, tangles easily, and looks and feels dry. So, high porosity hair can definitely benefit from steam treatments, just don’t overdo them. Overdoing steam treatments on high porosity hair could lead to breakage and actually weaken the hair. Stick with a treatment once every few weeks, according to Shape.

Use a deep conditioning treatment while steaming, to help the hair lock in moisture. Steam treatments will make high porosity hair smoother, softer, and shinier. Steam treatments will also deep clean the scalp and hair.

At-Home Steamers

Of course, you can go to the salon for a treatment, and that could be best starting out. Your hairstylist can give you all the tips and tricks for at-home steam treatments. For an easy and affordable at-home option, we love this hair steamer cap from VICARKO. As for products to use, Jojoba Oil Leave-In Conditioning Spray is ideal for low porosity hair types. For high porosity hair, Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque does wonders.