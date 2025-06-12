Starbucks Unveils a New Protein-Packed Power Drink

Calling all gym buffs and hot flash heroes… Starbucks is testing a new protein-packed drink.

The coffee chain is shaking things up, testing a protein-packed cold foam at five US locations as part of its Starting Five lineup. CEO Brian Niccol hopes to expand into the wellness category, as announced recently during the Starbucks Leadership Experience in Las Vegas via The New York Post.

“This thing is going to be a rocket,” Niccol gushed in Las Vegas, per The Post. “It’s on trend. It’s delicious.”

Niccol told Axios that the new product, which contains 15 grams of protein, is designed for a variety of consumers, including 20-year-old men, 50-year-old women, and those using GLP-1 medications.

“I was watching people coming to our stores, they would get three shots of espresso over ice,” Niccol explained. “And in some cases, they pull their own protein powder out of their bag. In other cases, they have a protein drink, like a Fair Life, and they’d pour that into their drink.”

“I’m like, well, wait a second, we can make this experience better for them,” the Starbucks CEO added.

Why Starbucks is Jumping on the Protein Bandwagon

Gen Z is embracing high-protein diets, with trends like the “100 grams of protein daily” challenge gaining popularity on TikTok. Research also highlights the importance of protein in preserving muscle for those using GLP-1 appetite-suppressing treatments.

“The good news is now I think we’re right on trend. We can do it, I think, arguably better than anybody else,” Niccol noted.

Fast Company says the new protein cold foam will be similar to Starbucks’ regular cold foam but with 15 to 18 grams of added protein.

Starbucks originally thought the protein blend would easily mix into drinks, but it reportedly kept clumping. This is a common issue for protein powder users, so they set out to fix the problem. The development team discovered that blending the powder into foam eliminated the clumps, leading to the creation of protein cold foam.

Starbucks announced that its protein powder can be added to any cold foam flavor. However, the current test version is a banana cold foam, which is being tested with the Starbucks Iced Caffe Latte.

Niccol told Axios that while the protein cold foam is currently being tested in five locations, he expects it will roll out nationwide soon.

“It’s not one of those things that’s years away. It’s months away,” he teased.