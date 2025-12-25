Starbucks Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

As the holiday stress builds, people across the country might find themselves craving a comforting brew—or some caffeine to push through. This raises the question: Is Starbucks open on Christmas?

Videos by Suggest

Will Starbucks Be Open on Christmas Day?

On the big day, grabbing your favorite seasonal brew when you need it is a non-negotiable.

If your holiday cheer needs a caffeine boost on Dec. 25, you’re in luck—most Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Day! But don’t let your latte dreams turn into a silent night—some stores may have reduced hours or close entirely. Check with your local Starbucks beforehand to keep your holiday brew-tiful.

Plus, these are some of the final days to enjoy Starbucks’ holiday menu. This year’s offerings include the Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, and the new Eggnog Cold Foam, which can be added to any cold drink.

Whether you’re fueling up for last-minute shopping or escaping the holiday chaos, Starbucks has you covered. Just be sure to check that your local store is open before your latte dreams melt.

A Starbucks FYI for Christmas Eve Next Year

Try to remember for next year, on Christmas Eve, most Starbucks locations will be open, but with shorter hours. While stores typically open between 5 and 6 a.m. and close between 8 and 10 p.m., they’ll likely close early to let their employees get home for some eggnog and caroling. It’s always a good idea to check your local store’s hours before you head out.