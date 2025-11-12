Starbucks Unwraps Holiday Cheer with Festive Drinks and a $30 ‘Bearista’ Cup

Starbucks’ holiday menu is serving up extra cheer this season, with two more sips joining the festive lineup.

According to the oracle of all things edible, Snackolator, two more seasonal drinks are gracing Starbucks’ holiday menu, and we finally have release dates… The chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte were initially playing hard to get, with Starbucks promising a “later in the season” return. Well, “later” is officially now…

“Dropping on December 2nd is the return of the Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte, along with the NEW Eggnog Cold Foam that can be added to any cold drink,” the snack food guru wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside an image of the yuletide offerings.

Not stopping there, the coffee behemoth is also collaborating with a trendy clothing brand this season.

“And then Starbucks knows how much you all love chasing merch, so they’ve got a new collab with Roller Rabbit that drops December 2nd. Now, some stores accidentally put these up for sale over the last week, so you might’ve seen them, but they’re dropping officially on Dec 2nd,” Snackolator added.

In the comments section, Starbucks fans couldn’t wait to pour the holiday cheer down their thirsty gullets.

“Eggnog latte coming back? Real dreams do come true,” a Starbucks lover wrote, adding a tearing up emoji. “DECEMBER 2ND?! I’ve been waiting for the Eggnog Latte’s return for yearssss!! I can’t do any more of this waiting,” another coffee fiend added.

“Releasing fall drinks in August but Christmas drinks December 2nd doesn’t sit right with me,” one impatient onlooker whined.

Starbucks Already Scored For the Holidays with ‘Bearista’ Cup and ‘Hello Kitty’ Merch

The news comes just days before Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day on Thursday, November 16. This year’s special holiday items have already proven popular, with the “Bearista” glass cups reportedly selling out on their first day of release.

The 20-ounce glass cup, priced at $29.95, is part of Starbucks’ holiday merchandise line, released on November 6. Shaped like a teddy bear, the cup features a green Starbucks stocking cap and a straw.

The comments section for Snackolator’s announcement of the cute Bearista cup (along with some equally adorable “Hello Kitty” offerings) was filled with disappointed consumers.

“We got there at 3:30 AM and were first in line at the door. As soon as they opened the door, the employees snatched the bears off the shelves and purchased them right in front of us. The bear was impossible to get at most locations,” one Starbucks fan lamented.

“I’ve never gotten a Starbucks cup in my life. But if I don’t get that bear, I may just cry,” a second person added.

Indeed, the $30 is going for much higher on secondary markets such as eBay.

Image via eBay

In the meantime, here’s hoping Starbucks fans have fun tracking down the Bearista in the wild… and enjoying some festive sips along the way.