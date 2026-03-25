‘Star Wars’ and ‘Call of Duty’ Figure Suffers Widowmaker Heart Attack

A fan favorite composer for high-profile video games in major franchises like Star Wars and Call of Duty has suffered a major heart attack at just 36.

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Brendon Williams, a composer and music producer who has lent his talents to huge games like Star Wars Outlaws and Call of Duty: WWII, took to Instagram to share the harrowing news with fans.

“On March 18, I suffered a ‘widowmaker’ heart attack – caused by 100% blockage of my left anterior descending artery,” Williams (no relation to prolific Star Wars composer John Williams) began in his caption of a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“Only 10-12% of people who have this particular variety of heart attack survive it if it occurs outside a hospital,” he continued. “Fortunately for me, my wife [Lindsey] immediately called 911, and the emergency response team and medical staff responded quickly. I received an emergency angioplasty and stenting that saved my life, and have been staying at the hospital since then.”

“The doctors and cardiologists have been particularly baffled by my unique case,” Williams added, noting that at only 36, with a “relatively healthy lifestyle,” he doesn’t “fall into any of the high-risk categories.” He also has normal cholesterol, weight, and blood pressure. “So far, the conclusion is that it’s entirely due to unfortunate genetics…I truly drew the short straw on this one.”

He confirmed that “for now, I’m okay,” but acknowledged, “I have a bit of a recovery journey ahead of me.” Williams is “determined to take the process extra seriously so that I can live a long and healthy life,” he continued, and promised, “I’ll be back composing again soon!”

‘Star Wars’ and ‘Call of Duty’ Composer Urges Fans to ‘Take Chest Pain Seriously’

The composer, a graduate of the Pacific Northwest Film Scoring Program at Seattle Film Institute, concluded his harrowing message with a word of warning.

“Friends – please take chest pain seriously and don’t hesitate to call 911,” Williams urged. He explained that his heart attack initially felt “identical to a heartburn – a sharp pain in the center of my chest,” which led him not to “take it seriously at first.” Williams noted that the “big difference from heartburn was that antacids didn’t help, and that the pain continued to escalate.” Other symptoms included a “‘falling asleep’ tingling sensation in both of my arms and in my face, intense cold sweats, and nausea.” He warned, “If any of you or your loved ones experience something similar, act as soon as you possibly can.”

“Grateful to be here still. Love you all! ❤️‍🩹,” Williams concluded.

Of course, the comments section was filled with words of support for Williams following his heart attack.

“Yay, wife and response team! We still need you here!! I’m so glad you’re okay now!” one top comment read. “Man, we’re all lucky for Lindsey’s instincts and thank goodness you’re ok!!! Heal up quick,” another onlooker added.

“Incredibly scary! Glad you’re in the top 10%, and glad you have someone looking out for you,” another comment read.

However, at least one colleague couldn’t help but use some levity.

Jon Everist, a fellow composer who collaborated with Williams on Star Wars Outlaws wrote: “Get back to work, slacker!”