‘Star Wars’ Actor Slams JK Rowling Once Again For Her Anti-Trans Stance

Making it clear where he stands, Star Wars franchise actor Pedro Pascal once again called out Harry Potter author JK Rowling for her infamous anti-transgender stance.

Videos by Suggest

Pascal called out Rowling in April for her support of an anti-transgender ruling in the UK, accusing her of having “disgusting” behavior. He has been a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ community and is famously supportive of his transgender sister, Lux Pascal.

“Awful disgusting S— is exactly right,” he stated about Rowling’s behavior. “Heinous LOSER behavior.”

He also stated, “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

While speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor explained why he felt it was necessary to criticize the author publicly. He said the attention the comment brought felt like “that kid that got sent to the principal’s office a lot for behavioral issues in public schools in Texas, feeling scared and thinking, ‘What’d I do?'”

The ‘Star Wars’ Actor Admitted He Was Somewhat Worried About the Attention He Received From His Criticism of JK Rowling

However, he further stated there was something else that worried him about the attention he was receiving.

“The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f—ing helping?'” he said. “It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected.”

He then said, “Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f—ing sick.”

Pedro’s other sister, Javiera Balmaceda Pascal, further defended the actor’s remarks against J.K. Rowling. She referred to the author’s actions as “heinous loser behavior.”

“And he said that as the older brother to someone saying that our little sister doesn’t exist,” she pointed out.

Rowling has not directly responded to Pascal, except saying she didn’t have time to Google who he is. She has denied being transphobic, but continues to criticize those in the community. She also recently stated she would rather go to jail than refer to a transgender person by their preferred pronouns.