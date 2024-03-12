‘Star Wars’ Star Jake Lloyd Enters Mental Health Facility Following Psychotic Break

After years of being out of the public spotlight, Star Wars star Jake Lloyd is making headlines as he enters a mental health facility following a psychotic break.

During a recent interview with Scripps News, Lloyd’s mother Lisa revealed that the Episode I – The Phantom Menace star began an inpatient program after suffering a psychotic break in March 2023. She was driving home from McDonald’s when the incident occurred.

“He said he wanted to turn the car off,” Jake Lloyd’s mother recalled. “And he turned the car off in the middle of the three lanes, and we were in the middle lane. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.”

Lisa then said that the situation caused a major traffic jam and other drivers called 9-1-1 for help. Jake, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the late 2000s, was admitted to the hospital afterward. He entered a rehabilitation facility for an 18-month stay not too long after.

Speaking about her son’s health, Lisa said he is doing better than she expected. “He is relating to people better and becoming a little bit more social, which is really nice,” she explained.

Jake Lloyd’s Mother Recalled Him ‘Having Some Trouble’ When In High School

Continuing to speak about her son’s health, Jake Lloyd’s mother said she first noticed him having some trouble when he was in high school. However, his behavior was worse while he was in college.

“He didn’t tell us he was hearing voices at the time,” she said. “But he was. When they finally told him [he was schizophrenic], it totally threw him off into an even worse depression. It was really hard.”

According to his mother, Jake Lloyd rarely took his medication. He said he didn’t believe there was anything wrong with him.

However, in June 2015, Jake Lloyd was arrested for leading police in a multi-county road chase. He ended up crashing his vehicle. After the incident, he spent 10 months in jail. He sought psychiatric help as well.

Lloyd’s mother said that his health has steadily improved since entering rehab last year. He even watched the Star Wars series Ahsoka. “He loves all the new Star Wars stuff,” Lisa said. “People think Jake hates Star Wars. He loves it.”

Lisa went on to add that Jake is in a lot better place. “We all love Jake, and we want to be around him. I just want him to be happy.”