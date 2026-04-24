Star of ‘The Office’ Spinoff Reveals Engagement

Ramona Young, who stars in the Peacock series The Paper, a spinoff of The Office, has announced her engagement.

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She confirmed the news through a personal Instagram post that quickly drew attention from fans and colleagues.

Young shared the announcement on April 19, posting a series of beachside photos that featured her fiancé, JJ. She included a close-up image of her engagement ring and posed with her partner and two dogs in a relaxed outdoor setting. According to her post, the couple celebrated the moment privately before sharing it publicly with followers.

In the caption, Young wrote “We’re engaged!” and added celebratory emojis. She and JJ also appeared alongside their two dogs in the post.

Friends And Followers Wish The Couple-To-Be Well

Fans of The Paper and Never Have I Ever, where Young previously gained widespread recognition, reacted quickly in the comments section. Several of her co-stars, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Mindy Kaling, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez, offered public congratulations and well-wishes.

Young has kept her relationship largely private prior to the announcement. She has not frequently discussed her fiancé in interviews or public appearances, and she has typically maintained a low-profile approach to her personal life while continuing her work in television and streaming projects.

The engagement comes as Young continues to build her profile in Hollywood. She currently portrays Nicole Lee, a reporter in The Paper, a workplace comedy set in the universe of The Office. The role has introduced her to a new audience while expanding her work beyond earlier ensemble-driven series roles.

Fans were quick to celebrate the milestone, hitting the comment section to share their excitement.

“Trent will be jealous,” joked one, referencing her on-screen works.

“Omg!!!!! Congrats Ramona so happy for you,” another exclaimed.

“Let’s goooo!! Congratulations to you both. Excited for you guys future. The best is yet to come. Cheers,” one more echoed.

As Ramona Young continues her work on our screens, she’ll be able to enjoy life privately with her new fiancé.