Star of MTV Prank/Stunt Show Dead at 47: RIP to Pancho

Michael “Pancho” Locke, the Welsh stuntman and television personality who rose to fame on MTV’s outrageous prank and stunt series Dirty Sanchez, has died aged 47.

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Locke’s family and the Welsh streetwear brand San Portablo announced his death in a heartfelt social media statement on 6 November 2026. The announcement prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, fans and former colleagues.

The statements described Locke, affectionately known as Pancho, as a father, son, brother, uncle, friend, skateboarder, and stuntman. It also celebrated his personality, with San Portablo calling him an “absolute Welsh treasure” and praising the incredible life he lived.

Michael Locke Will Always Be Known For His Insane Stunts

Pancho became a familiar face through Dirty Sanchez, the MTV series that followed four friends as they performed outrageous stunts, pranks and extreme challenges.

He appeared alongside Mathew Pritchard, Lee Dainton and Dan Joyce. The programme ran from 2003 to 2007, attracted an international audience and earned comparisons with the American stunt series Jackass.

The group also took their antics to the big screen with Dirty Sanchez: The Movie in 2006.

However, Locke built a life beyond television. He later co-owned the Welsh streetwear brand San Portablo, which established roots in Port Talbot and reflected his connection to the local community.

His former co-star and longtime friend Mathew Pritchard paid an emotional tribute on Instagram. Pritchard recalled their friendship of more than 35 years and the many adventures they shared.

Locke’s family, friends and fans remember a man whose humour, energy and larger-than-life personality left a lasting impression.

The family and San Portablo have not publicly disclosed a cause of death.