Is Stanley Tucci’s Wife Felicity Taller Than Him? Red Carpet Photos Tell All

Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt have been married for ten years now, though it was a long road to their current status of wedded bliss. The Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy star first met Felicity while he was still married to his first wife, Kate Tucci, who passed away in 2009 from breast cancer. Tucci has admitted that he still grieves his first wife, but Felicity has been a support system that he couldn’t have done without.

When Did Stanley Tucci Meet Felicity Blunt?

Interestingly enough, Stanley Tucci met his second wife twice through her actress sister Emily Blunt. Felicity Blunt is Emily’s older sister and works as a literary agent. When Emily had her first big break with her role in The Devil Wears Prada, she invited her sister along to the premiere. While there, Emily introduced her big sister to her co-star and fellow scene-stealer Stanley Tucci and his wife Kate.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 16: Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the Fortnum & Mason Food & Drink awards, held at Fortnum & Mason on May 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Tucci, then a happily married man and proud father of three, was merely polite to his co-star’s sister, and years passed before the two ran into each other again. In the meantime, Tucci and Kate were dealing with her breast cancer, which eventually took her life in 2009.

New Love Arises After Heartbreaking Loss

A year later, Tucci attended the wedding of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, which Felicity naturally also attended. The couple hit it off immediately and began dating soon afterward. Just two years after reconnecting at Emily and Krasinski’s wedding, Tucci and Felicity had a wedding of their own in 2012.

There’s a clear affection between Tucci and Felicity that’s easy to spot, even in photos. A lot of that ease comes from the hardships the couple has had to go through over the last few years, including Tucci’s three-year battle with oral cancer.

Love Based On Trust And Companionship

In an interview with People published earlier this year, Tucci admitted, “I’m incredibly lucky.” The Hunger Games actor continued, “Felicity’s undying attention, affection, and encouragement got me through it.”

The palpable chemistry between Felicity and Tucci isn’t the only noticeable quality about the couple. In most red carpet photos, Felicity fairly towers over her husband, which might drive some to think that she’s taller than him, but that’s actually not the case.

Who’s Taller: Stanley Tucci Or Felicity Blunt?

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 20: Stanley Tucci (R) and Felicity Blunt attend the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on June 20, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Evian)

While Stanley Tucci isn’t the tallest of men at 5’8”, he still has an inch on his wife, who is only 5’7”. When she’s wearing high heels, however, she gets the jump on her handsome hubby. Judging by the way he can’t keep his hands off her on the red carpet, we don’t think he minds too much.

