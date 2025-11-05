Standup Comedian Rudely Asked Audience Member If She Was Pregnant — But She Definitely Wasn’t

Hannah Berner has shared the awkward time she asked a non-pregnant audience member if she had one in the oven. Although she couldn’t have been more wrong, she stands by her nosiness when on stage.

The stand-up comedian visited Kelly Clarkson on her self-titled show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Of course, she was only visiting because she’s on her None Of My Business Tour, but that’s none of my business.

Sat next to the singer, Berner indulged the audience in the time she crossed the line at one of her previous shows.

“Sometimes I do crowd work,” Berner started, describing her tour shows so far. She especially loves it as, according to herself, she’s “nosy.”

Berner has a lot of fun on stage when she probes her audience. She pointed out that she likes to call relationships fresh if she spots a couple holding hands, “You’re not sick of each others’ breath, yet.”

“I also pretend I’m psychic, because I do it so much,” she continued. “Like, ‘The way that you’re sitting, I think you’re in finance.'”

“But once I got in trouble.”

The Time Hannah Berner Asked A Lady If She Was Pregnant

Here’s the fun part. Unashamed, Hannah Berner shared the time she committed a social cardinal sin.

“I saw a girl in a baby doll dress with her hand on her stomach. And I did the number one thing you’re not supposed to do,” she said to a gasping Kelly Clarkson.

“I was like, ‘Are you [pregnant]?’ As I said it, the audience was like, ‘No…'”

As it turns out, the woman was not pregnant.

She couldn’t get that interaction out of her head for the rest of the set. But in retrospect, the call-out was deserved.

“But look, her skin was glowing. Like, she was asking for it. She was literally gorgeous.”

Well, I hope that lady gets to see this, so the insult gets promoted to a backhanded compliment instead.

If you want your chance to be called pregnant by Hannah Berner, you can see her on tour till March 2026.