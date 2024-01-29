‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Byung-Hun Falls Victim to Burglary

Lee Byung-Hun, who is known for his work on Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, has reportedly fallen victim to burglary.

According to TMZ, authorities were called to Byung-Hun’s home in Los Angeles last week where they discovered the residence was completely trashed. The media outlet reported that the burglars gained entry into the home by smashing in a sliding glass door.

Lee Byung-Hun was out of town during the event. Although there weren’t specific details about what was stolen, authorities told TMZ that the Squid Games star will have to look through his belongings to figure out what was taken.

Meanwhile, sources say that the authorities do not believe that Byung-Hun was targeted. They believe it’s the work of a group that has been robbing wealthy neighbors throughout Los Angeles. Among the recent burglaries include Lena Waithe. It was reported that $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Waithe.

There have been no arrests in connection to either case. Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating.

Lee Byung-Hun Says ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Will ‘Blow’ Everyone’s Minds

Last summer NME reported that Lee Byung-Hun spoke about the second season of his hit series Squid Game. He admitted that the show was only supposed to have one season.

“Since I’ve worked with Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of Squid Game, for a movie before, we’re very close to each other,” Byung-Hun explained. He also said that the director him there were no plans to have a second season of the hit Netflix series.

“After wrapping up Squid Game, we went out for dinner,” Lee Byung-Hun recalled. “Over dinner, I asked him what it was like for him to make a series. He was like, ‘I lost six teeth due to stress. I’m never doing a television show again.’ But it was the show’s global success that got him to make a sequel.”

As he spoke about the Squid Game season two script, Lee Byung-Hun had nothing but praise for the director. He referred Dong-hyuk as a true storyteller and genius. “Creating something out of nothing, that’s what it was. Squid Game was a show that originally wasn’t intended to have a second season, so the script amazed me even more.”

Meanwhile, Byung-Hun also debunked some fan theories about the upcoming season. “I’ve read lots of speculative articles,” he explained. “But none of them were even near the actual plot.”

In June 2023, Netflix announced the new cast for Squid Game season two. Among the new castmates include T.O.P., Jo Yu-ri, Ji-an, and Park Sung-hoon. Byung-hun as well as Lee Jung-Jae, Wi Ha0Jun, and Gong Yoo are returning to reprise their roles.