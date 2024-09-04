Sportscaster Kay Adams Says She’s Dating New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones

Former Good Morning Football host Kay Adams has quickly risen to the top of the sportscaster ranks. Adams, who is easy on the eyes, to say the least, has garnered a reputation for engaging in playful flirting with some of the guests who she hosts on her show.

The latest subject to make Adams go viral is New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Rumors began to circulate, suggesting that she and Jones were dating. And Adams further stoked the fire when Jones’ teammate, offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor, appeared on her show ahead of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kay Adams Addresses Daniel Jones Rumors

“You gotta protect your boy, my boy, [who] the world [and] internet thinks [is] my boy,” Adams joked to Eluemunor, referring to Jones.

“I’ve seen it, I know what you’re talking about,” the offensive lineman quipped back, referring to the rumors that Adams and Jones are dating.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Adams added. “A girl can’t win. I’m trying to hype up your boy.”

The discussion eventually shifted back to football with Adams asking how the offensive line planned to protect Jones this season.

And before signing off, Adams dropped a bomb. telling the offensive lineman: “I believe in you. Go protect my boyfriend.”

Kay Adams confirmed dating Daniel Jones. Super Bowl revenge season is officially a go. #NYSDB https://t.co/4tHnGDiNVG pic.twitter.com/4jy0Tsxo9I — NEW YORK SPORTS DESERVE BETTER (@TheBigDiesel2) September 3, 2024

Giants Predicted to Move On from Starting QB

Jones has struggled greatly since he entered the NFL in 2019. As he enters his fifth NFL season, the Giants star has only won once in the postseason. This is a make-or-break year for Jones. And Bleacher Report believes that at some point he will be benched by head coach Brian Daboll.

“While Jones has looked fully recovered from last season’s ACL tear during the preseason, his mistake-prone play has continued. The 27-year-old will start the majority of New York’s games this season, but the prediction here is that the Giants will eventually decide that he’s not the future,” Bleacher Report writes.

“The Giants can release Jones in the offseason and save $19.4 million in 2025 cap space. At some point this year, they’ll turn to Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito to help ensure that plan isn’t complicated by a late-season injury.”