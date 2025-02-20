LaVar Ball’s Foot Amputated After ‘Serious Medical Issue’

LaVar Ball, co-founder and CEO of the clothing brand Big Baller, had his right foot amputated due to a “serious medical issue.”

LaVar, father of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, and former NBA player LiAngelo Ball, recently underwent surgery to amputate his right foot. According to TMZ, he is reportedly in good spirits and recovering well.

Indeed, the outlet shared an image of LaVar ball following the procedure. Despite being in a wheelchair and down one foot, the mogul grins ear to ear.

Lavar Ball reportedly had his foot amputated after suffering a serious medical issue. 💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bNKjinigv2 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 19, 2025

Ball, 57, and his sons have not yet commented publicly on the matter, and no additional details are available at this time.

LaVar Ball’s Unwavering Dedication to His Son’s Pro Basketball Careers Paid Off

The Ball family patriarch is widely known for his outspoken nature and unwavering support of his sons’ basketball careers. Lonzo Ball was selected as the second overall pick by the Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball followed as the third overall pick by the Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In February, Ball and the Bulls finalized a two-year, $20 million contract extension despite his prolonged absence due to a knee injury. The injury, which required multiple procedures, sidelined him for over 1,000 days in 2022, per The New York Post.

LaMelo Ball was crowned NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021. He also earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team the same season. By 2022, he achieved another milestone, making his debut in the NBA All-Star Game.

LaMelo, currently averaging 27.3 points this season, has been managing an ongoing ankle injury. Meanwhile, LiAngelo last played for the Mexican club Astros de Jalisco. He has shifted his focus to pursuing a rap career.

Their father may have stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, but he still proudly celebrates his sons’ achievements. A former basketball player at Cal State-Los Angeles, he also spent time on the practice squads for the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.