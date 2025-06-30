Spooky Unwanted Guest Crashes Meghan McCain’s Podcast Amid Pregnancy

Weeks before announcing her third pregnancy, Meghan McCain is visited by a spooky, unwanted guest on her podcast.

While chatting with her Citizen McCain podcast co-host, Miranda, Meghan spoke about the infamous Annabelle doll going on tour. At the time, the spooky doll was in San Antonio.

“She drew, this is crazy,” McCain pointed out. “1200 occult fans to the Psychic and Spirit Fest at the Black Swan Inn in one of the city’s most haunted spots.”

The duo then showed a clip of the Annabelle doll presentation.

“Can I tell you, I would never, ever see this Annabelle doll,” McCain continued.

Miranda then noted that people paid a “ton of money” and stood in line “for hours” to see the doll.

“I’m uncomfortable with the idea that this doll is being transported in any kind of car or truck or whatever across the country,” McCain admitted. “Like anything could happen. Someone could steal it.”

Miranda interjected, “The car could have a horrible wreck. I mean, why would you wanna drive with the Annabelle doll? But I guess that’s better than bringing her on a plane.”

Meghan McCain Came Face-to-Face With the Spooky Doll on Her Podcast

Weeks after the initial discussion about Annabelle, Meghan McCain was welcomed by the spooky doll on her podcast.

“We do have some Annabelle news,” Megahn said during the June 10 episode of her podcast. “We love an Annabelle update, haunted occult doll, which by the way, the Warren Occult Museum, in Monroe, Connecticut, will not get back to us…”

After Miranda cleared her throat, Megan looked up to be greeted by her co-host holding a doll. “Ahh!” Meghan screamed. Miranda declared, “We have a friend.”

When asked by Meghan where she got the doll, Miranda said, “I’m not the only one who has one. [Producer] Ashley might have something for you.”

While being flustered, Meghan stated, “I’m not kidding, it’s making me uncomfortable.”

Miranda then shared that she got her doll on eBay. “Why the f– did you bring a haunted doll into this?” Meghan further asked. “Get that away from me.”