Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 3

A former co-host of The View announced on Monday that she is pregnant with her third child.

Videos by Suggest

In a preview of the latest 2Way’s Citizen McCain podcast episode, Meghan McCain revealed she and her husband, Ben Domenech, are growing their family by one.

“I hope you don’t mind,” she told her guest, second lady Usha Vance. “I wanted to let you in on something that’s private that I haven’t talked about publicly yet.”

McCain then pointed out that she has two daughters, Liberty, who is almost 5, and Clover, who is almost 3. “I am just entering my second trimester, I’m pregnant with my third,” the former The View co-host continued. “I know this is a weird way to announce it, but I’m very nervous about … it’s a boy. And I’m very nervous about having three children. Very.”

Vance offered some support to McCain, stating she loved having three children. “I’m a huge proponent of it,” Vance said. “Obviously, people want to have different family sizes for different reasons, but what I’ve really enjoyed about three kids is that it’s just enough for them all to be kind of a pack.”

Vance then shared she’s seen the benefits of her children leaning on each other. “The oldest will take care of the young ones,” she explained. “The youngest is so motivated to be like the older two that she’s basically self-sufficient and always has been.”

The second lady further spoke about transitioning from two to three children, noting it was “shockingly the easiest of all.”

“I think you’re in for a surprise,” she told McCain.

Meghan McCain Previously Opened Up About Her Struggles With Motherhood

During a 2024 interview with Parents, Meghan McCain discussed her struggles with motherhood.

“It’s one of those things people sort of tell you that you should just deal with silently or should be embarrassed about,” she explained. “For me, it has not been healthy to see women in full hair and makeup giving birth.”

McCain also addressed her decision to leave The View in 2021. “I want a real break after The View,” she explained. “I don’t want to yell at anyone; I don’t want to be yelled at.”

She then added, “I think there’s enough anger and intensity in the world that I don’t need to contribute to it. And as cheesy as it sounds, having daughters really changed the way I felt about what I was putting out into the world.”