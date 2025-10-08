US House of Representative Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Picking Bad Bunny to Perform at the Super Bowl a ‘Terrible Decision’

As the government continues to be shut down due to budget disagreements, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson turns his attention to the NFL’s decision to select Bad Bunny as the performer for the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Videos by Suggest

Making it clear where he stands, Johnson stated that selecting Bad Bunny as the performer was a “terrible decision.”

“I don’t even know who Bad Bunny was,” he told a reporter at the US Capitol earlier this week. “But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view.”

JUST IN: Speaker Johnson reacts to the Bad Bunny Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ckGAtJT8KK — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) October 7, 2025

Johsnon then noted, “Well, it sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience.”

However, he went on to share who he believes is a more “suitable choice” for the performance. He mentioned Lee Greenwood, who is best known for his song “God Bless the U.S.A. The musician is also known for his unwavering support of President Trump.

“There are so many eyes on the Super Bowl – a lot of younger, impressionable children,” he said. “And I think, in my view, you would have Lee Greewood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this.”

Bad Bunny is regarded as one of the most popular and accomplished musicians in the music industry. He is also one of the most-streamed artists globally.

Mike Johnson Speaks Out Days After Bad Bunny Tells His Critics They Have Four Months to Learn Spanish

Mike Johnson’s remarks about Bad Bunny come just days after the rapper publicly addressed his critics.

While hosting SNL last weekend, Bad Bunny expressed his gratitude to those who supported him.

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors,” he stated in Spanish. “It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprint and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Switching to English, Bad Bunny added, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn [Spanish].”

Bad Bunny has been a critic of the Trump administration. He previously stated that he wouldn’t be performing on the US mainland due to fears that his fans would be arrested.

After he was announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem vowed to have more ICE agents present for the game.

“There will be ICE enforcement at the Super Bowl,” she confirmed. “There will be, because the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping it safe.”

“So I have the responsibility for making sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave,” she added. “And that’s what America is about.”