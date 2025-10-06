‘Southern Charm’ Alum Sentenced to Jail Following DUI Conviction

Former star of Bravo’s Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis, has been sentenced to 30 days following her DUI conviction.

Videos by Suggest

According to Us Weekly, the conviction stems from a 2024 drunk driving crash. She was found guilty of driving under the influence during an Oct. 3 court hearing at Goose Creek, South Carolina. TMZ further reported that following the hearing, Dennis was taken into custody to begin her sentencing at the Berkeley County Jail.

The car crash occurred in May 2024 in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Responding officers of the incident alleged Dennis appeared to have “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person” at the time of her arrest. Law enforcement officials also discovered an unopened bottle of Fireball alcohol on Dennis’ car’s driver’s side floorboard. There was an empty tumbler elsewhere within the vehicle.

Footage of the arrest showed Dennis being combative towards the responding officers, arguing with them while they conducted numerous field sobriety tests before arresting her.

“Wait, why?” Dennis was heard asking the officer as she was being handcuffed. “Am I in trouble?”

After being placed in the backseat of the police vehicle, Dennis declared, “Y’all are ruining my life – and my kids’ [lives]. Thanks for nothing.”

After an officer said he was going to do a blood alcohol test, Dennis said she wasn’t “stupid.” She also called the arrest “some bulls–.”

“It’s really messed up for you guys to just like take people in, though,” she said. “What if they have kids? Because it could really affect their children’s lives.”

Although she initially denied being intoxicated, responding officers stated that the Southern Charm alum confessed to drinking alcohol” way earlier” during questioning at a local detention center.

The ‘Southern Charm’ Alum Reflected on the Value of Life Days After DUI Arrest

Days after her DUI arrest, the Southern Charm alum reflected on the value of life in an Instagram Story post.

“You can literally be here today and gone tomorrow,” the post read per Page Six. “Be grateful, be humble, be appreciative, be kind, be loving.”

Three years before the DUI arrest, Dennis was ordered to complete a stint in rehab in Malibu, California, as part of her custody agreement with her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

Ravenel previously accused Dennis of being “addicted to prescription medications, marijuana, alcohol, shopping, and s*x.” All of which she denied at the time.

The former reality TV star has two children with Ravenel, daughter Kensington, and son Saint Julien.