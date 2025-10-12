South Carolina Woman Murdered Husband Because She Wasn’t ‘Strong Enough’ To Care For Him: Police

An elderly South Carolina woman, 82-year-old Harriet Recker, is accused of murdering her husband, Dennis. Allegedly, in a note obtained by authorities, Recker said she wasn’t “strong enough” to care for Dennis, who had just been admitted to a skilled-care facility.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release, the incident occurred on Friday, September 12. At around 10:30 a.m., the BCSO received a shooting report at the Preston Health Center, located on Birdson Way.

Upon arrival, BCSO deputies found Dennis Recker, an 81-year-old man, suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound.” Alongside him was his wife, Harriet Recker. Despite life-saving efforts, Dennis succumbed to his injuries, and Harriet was arrested.

According to court proceedings cited by WTOC, Dennis had been admitted to the skilled-care facility just one day before he died. He had been suffering from unspecified medical issues that required constant care.

Harriet arrived at the center on the day of the incident. The individual who drove her there, a neighbor, was showing the couple Dennis’ room. However, the neighbor noticed that they needed an extra chair, so they left to grab it for them.

However, as the neighbor was grabbing the chair, a loud noise was heard in the distance. The individual rushed back to the room and allegedly found Dennis suffering from a gunshot wound, and Harriet holding a revolver.

One witness alleged that Dennis identified his shooter, saying, “She shot me,” referring to his wife. Additionally, when deputies arrived and interacted with her, Harriet asked for an attorney. However, she said that her husband “was a good man,” adding that his death was sad, the BCSO said.

Note Found

Allegedly, BCSO deputies found a note in her purse, alongside an identical copy at her house. The note read, in part, “To you all this has just been too much for me, I so wish I could do it with the wonderful family we have, so many good friends.”

“We can’t have a life without someone and that someone can’t be me as I am not strong enough or smart enough to do all this.”

Many were left shocked by the allegations against Harriet. Ted Dwemoh, who did pest control at the Reckers’ home, told WTOC that Dennis’ death left him dumbfounded.

“When I saw her picture, I was dumbfounded, like there is no way that this woman did what they are saying she did,” Dwemoh said. Referring to Harriet, he added. “She would try and help you out with anything, like when you went to her house to do pest control, she would walk and talk with you, give you snacks and water. She’s the nicest person in Sun City.”

Harriet Recker is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Her case has been sent to a grand jury, and she remains at the Beaufort County Detention Center.