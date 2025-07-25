South Carolina Boy Who Died From Brain-Eating Amoeba Identified

The young boy from South Carolina who died from a brain-eating amoeba was identified, according to PEOPLE. 12-year-old Jaysen Carr was swimming in Lake Murray in Columbia on July 7 when the amoeba called Naegleria fowleri infected his body.

Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 12-Year-Old South Carolina Boy

By July 18, the young boy had tragically passed away, leaving his family stricken with grief. The Carr family’s attorney, Tyler Bailey, released a statement to WISTV following his death.

“Jaysen’s family is grieving this unthinkable loss, but they are also grateful at the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community,” said Bailey.

The attorney mentioned how the family was concerned about how Jaysen died. “The family has many questions about how and why Jaysen died and wants to do everything in their power to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family,” he continued.

“Jaysen’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands for their dedicated care and compassion for him and their entire family.”

The attorney ended the statement by asking for privacy as the family prepares for Jaysen’s funeral. He also mentioned that Carr was a student at Hand Middle School.

A GoFundMe was launched on behalf of the Carr family to raise money for covering medical expenses. They described Jaysen as “an incredible son, a devoted brother, and a true friend.”

Naegleria fowleri infections are very rare, but they’re nearly always fatal. According to the CDC, this amoeba thrives in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and hot springs. The only way it can infect you is by going through your nose, which can reach the brain.

Although this may sound terrifying, the South Caroline Department of Health has assured citizens that this is a very rare infection. To reduce the risk of this amoeba infecting you, plug your nose as you dive underwater.

This hasn’t been the only recent case of a brain-eating amoeba killing someone. One Texas woman died from the same amoeba after rinsing her sinuses with infected tap water.

The unnamed 71-year-old woman was likely infected through the tap water in her RV’s water system. Although it’s safe to drink, getting the infected water up your nose is risky.