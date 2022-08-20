Sosie Bacon Stuns Fans, Famous Mom With Impressive Singing Video

Sosie Bacon‘s acting career is taking off, and it’s no surprise considering her parents—Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick—but she recently showed off her singing talent in an Instagram post.

Bacon’s Taylor Swift/Phoebe Bridgers Cover

The video shows Bacon playing guitar and singing next to a wooden owl. “Let me tell ya something about this (very much alive) owl,” she joked in the caption. “She had never hear [sic] this t-swift phoebe bridgers cOlAb! Soooooo I played it for her! She loved it”

Bacon sings the 2021 song, “Nothing New,” which was a collaboration between Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers for Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red. Bacon’s followers loved the video, and filled her comment section with compliments.

Fan Reactions: ‘I Want The Sosie Album’

“I love your voice! I want the Sosie album,” one fan gushed. Another wrote, “Brilliant…i try singing when it comes on the radio – it’s a tough one!” Someone else commented, “Awww How sweet I hear your mother in your voice.”

Speaking of Bacon’s mother, she also weighed in on her daughter’s singing video, writing, “Beautiful!” Bacon isn’t the only member of the family with musical talent. Her older brother Travis is also a musician and works as a sound engineer.

Travis works as a live sound engineer and owns a recording studio where he collaborates with punk, metal, hardcore, and rock bands. He’s also a guitarist and has played in a few different rock bands himself.

Her Famous Dad’s Cover Videos

Musical talent clearly runs in the family; Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon frequently post videos of themselves singing together, with the occasional guest appearance from Sosie. The videos also feature the family’s goats, who live on their Connecticut farm.

In his latest “Goat Songs” Instagram post, the actor sang Harry Styles’ hit “Late Night Talking” after making a popcorn necklace. “Great track, @harrystyles, but I think I have some tips for you on jewelry. #GoatSongs,” he wrote.

From musical serenades for animals—real, or otherwise—to helping others record their own music, it seems like the Sedgwick-Bacon clan is full of music lovers. Maybe a family band is in their future!

