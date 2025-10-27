Sophie Turner Dating Coldplay Singer Chris Martin, Report Claims

Following his split from long-time love Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin is rumored to have struck up a romance with Sophie Turner.

Sources close to the situation told the Daily Mail that the Coldplay frontman and the Game of Thrones alum recently went on a “secret date.”

Turner previously dated Peregrine “Perry” Pearson after her divorce from Joe Jonas. She and Pearson recently broke things off after nearly two years together. They were last seen bickering and arguing on the dance floor of a high-society wedding last month.

Things between Pearson and Turner had appeared to be rocky for a while. The split seemed imminent when the actress unfollowed Pearson on Instagram in April. She also shared a message in her Instagram Stories that reads “Tuto passa,” which translates to “everything passes.”

However, the couple was spotted being affectionate with each other while attending Galstonbury.

A week after her split from Pearson, Turner went on a secret date with Martin.

The actress is reportedly a big fan of Coldplay. In 2020, her ex-husband Joe surprised her with a birthday message from Martin on his Quibi series Cup of Joe.

“This is Chris from Coldplay,” Martin stated in the video. “I wanted to say on behalf of me and the even more handsome members of our band, have the best day, and I’m sending you all my love, and I hope you’re having the best time.”

Responding to the message, Sophie Turner declared, “It’s Chris Martin!”

While fighting back tears, Turner replied, “I’m not going to try on camera” before giving Jonas a high-five.

Chris Martin Was With Dakota Johnson For Nearly a Decade Before Their Breakup

Meanwhile, Martin and Johnson called it quits earlier this year after nearly a decade together.

“Their relationship has been over for a long time,” an insider told the Daily Mail at the time. “They just haven’t been able to figure out how to make it official. Dakota held a flame for them to be together because she loved him so much and loved his kids so much.”

The source further pointed out, “Breakups aren’t instant and they continued to breakup and makeup and sometimes things would work when they were away from each other, while they were working because absence makes the heart grow fonder, but then they’d get back together, and little things just kept adding up to where they weren’t right for each other anymore.”