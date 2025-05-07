Sophie Thatcher’s Stunning Sheer Dress for ‘Boogeyman’ Premiere Resurfaces, Makes Fans Swoon

Throwback photos of Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher rocking a sheer gown on the red carpet have resurfaced, and let’s just say… fans are absolutely buzzing (…sorry).

Videos by Suggest

A fan account on X, fittingly named “Daily Sophie Thatcher,” recently dropped a few red carpet gems of the 24-year-old actress serving looks at the premiere of her 2023 film, The Boogeyman. While the horror flick, very loosely based on a short story by Stephen King, came and went, Thatcher’s red carpet look is still keeping folks up at night…

In the photos, a brunette Thatcher stuns in a dark emerald gown that’s equal parts elegant and daring. While it covers her from neck to toe (even her hands get the full coverage treatment!), the sheer fabric leaves little to the imagination.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Beneath the gown, the young actress wears only her undergarments, her figure accentuated to highlight her cleavage, while a rear view showcases her toned silhouette.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage).

The fan post certainly resonated with X users. It has been viewed by over 500,000 accounts and “liked” over 11,000 times.

Fans React to Sophie Thatcher’s Stunning Sheer Dress: ‘I Need the Estrogen’

Of course, X denizens looking to have an account like Daily Sophie Thatcher in their timeline jumped to weigh in on the pics.

“Sophie is slowly taking over as the crush of all men,” one fan declared. “I think about her at least once a day,” another admirer admitted. “I love her vibe. A dark temptress. I hope she gets BIG,” a third fan declared.

Meanwhile, more than a few ladies were wishing for Thatcher’s look.

“I need the estrogen that makes me look like this,” one onlooker opined. “Someone get me this dress right now,’ another wannabe fashionista added.

Thatcher’s last theatrical film, Companion, dropped earlier this year. There’s more than a few fashion plate worthy pics that may resurface from that red carpet look from the actress…