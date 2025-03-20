‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actress Winter Ave Zoli Models Ruffle Blouse and Pearls

Sons of Anarchy star Winter Ave Zoli recently had fans’ engines revving, posting stunning shots of her open blouse while rocking a bold and sultry pearl necklace.

The 45-year-old stunner, best known as Lyla Winston (Opie’s wife) from SOA, started March with a photo spread so sizzling it had her Instagram followers reaching for a stiff cold drink.

The first shot shows the actress lounging on a sofa, wearing an open white blouse and skin-tight denim jeans. Zoli’s chin-length blonde hair falls loosely as she runs a hand through it, gazing off to the side. Fans may also notice the pearl choker adorning her neck… if they’re not too busy staring at her bare feet.

The next slide turned up the heat. The former Playboy cover girl strikes a pose on her knees, leaning on a marble coffee table. Her blouse billows open just enough to tease her flawless skin and a glimpse of her stunning curves.

The final shot offers a dazzling close-up of the pearl necklace from Mother Nacre, paired with a cheeky glimpse of Zoli’s radiant skin, sculpted abs, and just the slightest tease of her décolletage, courtesy of her not-so-casually undone blouse.

“The most beautiful pearl choker I have ever had the pleasure to know,” Zoli wrote alongside the stunning set of snapshots.

Fans Admire Winter Ave Zoli’s Latest Photo Spread

Naturally, fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm for the blonde hottie’s daring display, which nearly gave a peek that had everyone gushing.

“Oooooo omg I LOVE that! So stunning on you,” an Instagram denizen wrote in the comments.

“Any necklace would look amazing on you. You’ve got the curves of a racing track,” one excited fan declared. “The most beautiful woman alive,” another onlooker added.

“Pearls are just the accessory… the most beautiful part of the photos is you,” yet another admirer wrote.

This is a pretty rare thirst trap tease from the veteran actress. Her social media normally focuses on cute snaps with her young family, vacation pics, and noting she updated her blog.

Perhaps this is a sign of things to come in 2025…