Son Killed Mother, Allegedly Shot Dead by Older Brother in Auburn, Alabama

A 25-year-old son, Brandon McDuffie, is believed to have shot his mother, Traci, 52, during a family dispute. Brandon then attempted to shoot his older brother, as per authorities. The older brother allegedly shot back at him in self-defense, killing Brandon as a result.

According to the Mobile Police Department (MPD), the incident took place on Sunday, June 8. Officers responded to a Ross Street residence after receiving reports of a shooting at around 5:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, responding officers found two deceased victims inside the residence. Following investigations, it was determined that the two victims, Brandon and Traci, alongside a male subject found in the house at the time, were related.

Furthermore, police detailed that Brandon fatally shot Traci McDuffie during a dispute. The older brother, unnamed by the MPD, discovered what Brand had done. As a result, Brandon shot at his older brother, who would allegedly shoot back, fatally wounding Brandon.

“The death of Traci McDuffie is abated by the death of Brandon McDuffie,” the MPD said. “The death of Brandon McDuffie will be presented to a grand jury.”

‘Time Of Bereavement’

MPD Public Information Officer Blake Brown spoke with NBC 15, detailing what transpired during the violent family incident.

“Once the initial shooting did take place, there was some sort of communication to let the other son know,” Brown told the outlet.

While authorities did not name the older brother, the First Baptist Church of Baltimore Street identified him as Brent McDuffie. The church asked for prayers and revealed that a celebration of life service for Brandon and Traci was scheduled for Saturday, June 21.

“Please continue to lift Brother Brent McDuffie and the family up in prayer during their time of bereavement,” the church wrote on Facebook.

Traci’s sister talked with WALA Fox 10 reporter Ariel Mallory, saying, “There is nothing bad that can be said about her. She was a hard worker and loved her live music.”

A Ross Street neighbor, Tavaris Bell, was outside his home when he heard two shots being fired, as per WKRG.

“The first thing you think, when you think crime; shake your head to it,” Bell said. “It’s everyday.”

It is unknown whether Brandon McDuffie was arrested or is facing charges.