son-decapitates-mother-24-hours-after-being-released-from-jail

A man is behind bars after he decapitated and stabbed his mother multiple times hours following his release from jail.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, the mother, who was identified as “beloved” Arizona teacher Teresa DeJesus Cruz Rubio, was found decapitated inside the apartment she shared with her 25-year-old son, Alejandro David Gonzalez in Glendale on Sept. 27.

Cruz Rubio’s sister and other relatives became concerned for her when she didn’t show up to her own surprise birthday party. She had been in contact with her sister hours before her shocking death.

“The victim never showed up for the party,” Glendale police Sgt. Bryan Hoskin said at a press conference after Cruz Rubio’s body was discovered. “So the family became suspicious and went over to the house to try and get ahold of her to no avail.”

The relatives decided to go to Teresa’s home to check up on her. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to gain entry into the residence and were forced to call a locksmith. They were able to enter the residence at around 11:30 p.m. That was when they discovered Teresa.

Responding law enforcement reportedly discovered blood throughout the apartment. The shower was still running, indicating that Teresa was surprised by her attacker. Police also discovered one of the kitchen knives had blood and hair on it. It appeared the attacker attempted to wash the knife off.

“The victim suffered a full decapitation and had numerous stab wounds to her abdomen, chest, and arms,” Hoskin shared.

The Man Had Stolen His Aunt’s Vehicle After Decapitating His Mother

Meanwhile, Cruz Rubio’s sister revealed she had loaned a burgundy GMC Yukon SUV to her right before her murder. However, the vehicle was not at the apartment. Cruz Rubio had reportedly picked up her son from jail and dropped him off at her home 24 hours before he murdered her.

Gonzalez had been serving time behind bars for another felony.

Surveillance video reportedly showed him driving the vehicle westbound at 4:52 p.m. as he contacted family members using his mother’s phone a half-hour later.

The GMC Yukon was reported missing after Cruz Rubio’s body was discovered. Phoenix police were able to find it near 99th Avenue and I-10 at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 28. Gonzalez was found walking to and from the vehicle several times before he was arrested nearly an hour later.

Law enforcement who took him into custody observed he had blood on his blood and clothes. He also sustained “injuries” to his hands and arms.

He admitted to stabbing his mother before decapitating her.

Gonzalez said he had smoked methamphetamines with a black man who was biking in the neighborhood shortly before murdering his mother. He said the man “did something to his mom” and then had him “stab her or something.”

However, no evidence proves Gonzalez’s claims are true.

Gonzalez was charged with first-degree, premeditated murder, and felony theft of means of transportation. He is being held at the Maricopa County Jail on a $1 million, cash-only bond.



